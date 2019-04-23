Frazier hurt his ankle against the Angels on Tuesday, but said he intends to play through it, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier jammed the ankle running the bases in the Yankees' extra-innings victory over the Angels, but he was able to stay in the game and score the go-ahead run, telling reporters afterward he intends to continue to play through the knock. "It's sore," he said. "It's a little sprain, but it's one of those things where I went through too much last year to not go out there and play. The IL is too full for us, so I'm good. I'm going to keep playing." A trip to the injured list for the young outfielder would obviously be devastating for a Yankees team already decimated by injuries, but it looks Frazier will avoid that for now.