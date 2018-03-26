Yankees' Clint Frazier: Takes batting practice Monday
Frazier (concussion) took batting practice with no issues Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Slowly but surely, Frazier continues to work his way back from a concussion he suffered after crashing into the outfield wall during a Grapefruit League game against the Pirates on Feb. 24. While the 23-year-old is making solid progress, he remains without a timetable for his return and is expected to open the year on the disabled list, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Continuing to make progress•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Progressing from concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Works on simulated swing•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Throws and participates in workout Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Making progress•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: MRI clean but remains out•
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.