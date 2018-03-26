Frazier (concussion) took batting practice with no issues Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Slowly but surely, Frazier continues to work his way back from a concussion he suffered after crashing into the outfield wall during a Grapefruit League game against the Pirates on Feb. 24. While the 23-year-old is making solid progress, he remains without a timetable for his return and is expected to open the year on the disabled list, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories