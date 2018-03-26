Frazier (concussion) took batting practice with no issues Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Slowly but surely, Frazier continues to work his way back from a concussion he suffered after crashing into the outfield wall during a Grapefruit League game against the Pirates on Feb. 24. While the 23-year-old is making solid progress, he remains without a timetable for his return and is expected to open the year on the disabled list, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com.