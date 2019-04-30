Frazier (ankle) took batting practice on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier continues to make solid progress on the way back from a left ankle sprain, although the Yankees still haven't unveiled an exact timetable for his return. His next step will likely be to face live pitching, either in a simulated game or while on a rehab assignment.

