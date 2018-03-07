Frazier (concussion) said that he felt as though he's turned a corner after participating in a light workout Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Frazier was also back on the stationary bike and spent some time throwing on the field. The outfielder has been sidelined with a mild concussion since late February but seems to be inching his way back into game shape, and could find his way into a Grapefruit League contest next week if he's able to avoid any setbacks.