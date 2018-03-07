Yankees' Clint Frazier: Throws and participates in workout Wednesday
Frazier (concussion) said that he felt as though he's turned a corner after participating in a light workout Wednesday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Frazier was also back on the stationary bike and spent some time throwing on the field. The outfielder has been sidelined with a mild concussion since late February but seems to be inching his way back into game shape, and could find his way into a Grapefruit League contest next week if he's able to avoid any setbacks.
More News
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Making progress•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: MRI clean but remains out•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Still dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feeling better after Wednesday hitting session•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Feels foggy after concussion•
-
Yankees' Clint Frazier: Dealing with mild concussion•
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few our sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...