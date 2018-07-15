Frazier was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Indians on Sunday.

The Yankees will announce a corresponding roster move after the All-Star break concludes. Frazier's latest stint with the big club lasted just over a week, with the 23-yea-old going 2-for-14 with eight strikeouts while appearing in seven contests.