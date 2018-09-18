Frazier was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

The move comes as little surprise, as Frazier was already expected to miss the rest of the season. A pair of concussions cost him most of his season, as he appeared in just 15 games at the big-league level. He hit a solid .265/.390/.353 in those games and a very strong .311/.389/.574 in 48 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Justus Sheffield's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.

