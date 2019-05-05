Yankees' Clint Frazier: Trending toward early-week return
General manager Brian Cashman said Frazier (ankle) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday or TuesdayJim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Frazier made his first rehab appearance at Double-A Trenton on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and stolen base while playing seven innings in the field. The 24-year-old is expected to play again for Trenton on Sunday as either an outfielder or designated hitter. The Yankees will presumably assess how Frazier is feeling after that contest before determining if he'll be ready to go for Monday's series opener with the Mariners or if he'll need an additional day off before returning from the IL.
