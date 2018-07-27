Manager Aaron Boone said Frazier (concussion) will head to Tampa on Friday in order to get "symptom-free," Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Boone failed to offer up a timetable or whether Frazier will be appearing in any sort of game-like situations in the near future, but added that Frazier would be a key depth piece for the club's outfield while Aaron Judge (wrist) is on the shelf. Frazier was able to partake in a workout earlier this week after being diagnosed with post-concussion migraines but still has a lot of work left to do before returning to the major-league level.