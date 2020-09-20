Frazier went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Red Sox.

Frazier helped the Yankees get off to a fast start, lacing an RBI single in the first inning. He followed that up with a two-run homer in the fifth frame, his eighth long ball of the season. Frazier has been on fire at the dish of late, as he has at least one hit in six of his last seven games and has also racked up three homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored in that span. He's now hitting .306/.422/.595 with 22 runs scored, 26 RBI and two stolen bases across 135 plate appearances this year.