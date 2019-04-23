Frazier said after Monday's 4-3 win over the Angels in 14 innings that he sprained his left ankle during the contest, but he believes it's only a minor issue and nothing that will prevent him from playing Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier hurt the ankle while running the bases in the Yankees' marathon victory, but he was able to stay in the game and score the go-ahead run. While the Yankees would probably prefer to hold Frazier out if he's not 100 percent Tuesday, the team's ever-growing injured list makes it likely that the outfielder will get the green light to play if his sore ankle isn't too much of a hindrance during pregame workouts. Frazier's availability will likely be confirmed when the Yankees release their lineup in the hours leading up to Tuesday's 10:07 p.m. EDT opening pitch.