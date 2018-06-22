Frazier went 2-for-4 with a run out of the leadoff spot in Thursday's win over the Mariners.

Frazier had hit out of the nine spot in the order his first two games since being called back up by the Yankees before getting to lead things off Thursday. He took advantage of the opportunity with a leadoff single off James Paxton before Aaron Judge brought him home with a home run. Frazier's unlikely to stick in the leadoff spot once Brett Gardner (knee) returns, but getting the opportunity that he did Thursday shows that manager Aaron Boone has faith in the young outfielder.