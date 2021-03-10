Frazier collided with the outfield wall during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus Detroit but did not suffer an injury, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier hit the left-field wall hard while pursuing a ball that left the park in the fourth inning, and he spent about a minute with the team trainer following the collision. However, Frazier ultimately stayed in the game, and manager Aaron Boone chimed in after the contest to indicate that the outfielder "came out fine." Frazier would be wise to avoid any further interactions with outfield walls moving forward, especially given the fact that he's already been deemed the team's starting left fielder for the coming campaign.