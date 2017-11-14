Yankees' Clint Frazier: Viewed as depth piece in 2018
General manager Brian Cashman said Frazier is basically blocked at the big-league level next season, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
The Yankees seem set on using Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge as their everyday outfielders, with veteran Jacoby Ellsbury working as the reserve, leaving Frazier as the odd man out. He appeared in 39 games for the Yankees last season thanks to injuries; while he flashed some of his high upside, he finished the year with an unremarkable .231/.268/.448 line and 43 strikeouts in 142 plate appearances. He's still viewed as a big part of the Yankees' future, but for now, it appears he'll continue sharpening his skills in the minors while serving as a glorified depth piece.
