Yankees' Clint Frazier: Will get reps in RF and LF
Frazier is slated to get work in both right field and left field over the next few days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Frazier is expected to begin the season with an everyday role in the outfield following injuries to Aaron Judge (rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf). That said, the Yankees also have Mike Tauchman and Miguel Andujar to fill in at corner outfield spots until the pair of sluggers return, so there could be some mix-and-match in the early part of the campaign.
