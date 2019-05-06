Frazier (ankle) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against Seattle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier has completed his rehab stint at Double-A Trenton and will rejoin the big-league club after missing time with a left ankle sprain. The 24-year-old was off to a hot start before suffering the injury, batting .324 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 18 games.