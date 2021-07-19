Frazier (illness) will consult with an eye specialist Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Frazier has been out since June 30 after he was pulled from a game due to dizziness. He has since been trying to get clarity about his condition, though a definitive diagnosis and treatment plan appears to be elusive. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Frazier has been able to run and lift weights but isn't yet capable of participating in baseball activities. He'll need to go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, though it's unclear what obstacles he faces before being cleared to start playing again, per Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger.