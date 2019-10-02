Play

Frazier will not make the Yankees' playoff roster, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Frazier has still yet to establish himself as a big-league regular. His .267/.317/.489 slash line on the season in 69 games is good for a solid .806 OPS, but he hit just .176/.243/.353 in the month of September.

