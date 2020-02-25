Play

Frazier spent part of the offseason working on improving defensively, Sweeny Murti of Sportsradio 66 WFAN reports.

While Frazier wields a potent bat, his struggles in the field have substantially cooled the Yankees' interest in making him an everyday player. Should the 25-year-old prove capable of growing into a tolerable defensive outfielder, he could forge a path to more consistent playing time. As it stands, Frazier is currently battling to simply make the Opening Day roster.

