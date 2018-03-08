Frazier (concussion) spent time doing rotational exercises to simulate his swing while also riding the stationary bike and playing catch Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Frazier continues to ease his way back from a concussion that he suffered near the end of February. The outfielder admits that progress has been slow thus far, saying, "it's frustrating, but I'm trying not to mess around with this," which is clearly the correct route to go for any sort of head injury. Frazier also stated that he underwent a pair of MRI's and a CT scan over the past week.