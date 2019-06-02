Frazier was diagnosed with a bruised left elbow after X-rays came back negative Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Frazier was hit by a pitch on the left elbow during the bottom of the fifth inning and was replaced in right field by Cameron Maybin in the subsequent frame. Frazier likely would have been removed at some point for defensive purposes, but the Yankees opted to play it safe.

