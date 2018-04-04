Yankees' Cody Asche: Dealt to Yankees
Asche was shipped to the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Asche is expected to provide a little extra depth as a utility man for the Yankees in Triple-A, though it's unlikely that he will make much of an impact at the fantasy level even if he makes it up to the majors. The 27-year-old only appeared in 19 big-league games for the White Sox last season, hitting a measly .105/.177/.175 with 21 strikeouts in 57 at-bats.
