Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

The Yankees were routed by their crosstown rivals, but Bellinger ensured that they weren't shut out with his RBI single in the fourth inning and solo homer in the sixth. The veteran outfielder's power stroke has perked up of late -- he's slugged three homers over his past four contests after going deep just once across his previous 46 games. Bellinger has also notched at least one hit in 13 of his past 14 contests and is batting .386 (22-for-57) during that stretch.