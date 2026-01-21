The Yankees re-signed Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

There are opt-outs after the second and third years of the contract, and Bellinger also received a $20 million signing bonus along with a full no-trade clause. Re-signing Bellinger has been the Yankees' biggest offseason priority, and they have finally got a deal across the finish line after months of negotiations. It's the best-case scenario for the fantasy value of Bellinger, whose swing is tailor made for Yankee Stadium. The 30-year-old slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 152 regular-season games in 2025, which included a .302/.365/.544 batting line and 18 long balls at home. With Bellinger sticking around as the Yankees' primary left fielder, Jasson Dominguez is now without a clear spot in the everyday lineup.