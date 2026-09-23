Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays.

The veteran outfielder accounted for the only offense in the matinee when he took Nick Martinez deep in the fourth innings. The Yankees lost the nightcap, however, ending their chances of winning the AL East and locking them into a wild-card spot. Bellinger is having a string close to the regular season, launching five of his 17 homers on the year over the last 13 games while producing a .308/.339/.635 slash line with two steals, nine runs and 11 RBI.