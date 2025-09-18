Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Bellinger blasted his 29th big fly of the year, getting him on the verge of submitting the second 30-homer campaign of his career and his first since his 2019 National League MVP season. The veteran outfielder is on the cusp of recording a 100-RBI season for the second time in his career as well, as he's up to 97 RBI in 2025. Bellinger has also been a five-category contributor for fantasy managers, batting .275 with 81 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 553 at-bats to go with his strong power figures.