Bellinger was spotted limping after Thursday's game against the Red Sox due to a left foot injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger received treatment for his foot injury Thursday night, but he told reporters he expects to be in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Yankees' series-clinching win over Boston.

