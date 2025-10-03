Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with minor foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger was spotted limping after Thursday's game against the Red Sox due to a left foot injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger received treatment for his foot injury Thursday night, but he told reporters he expects to be in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Yankees' series-clinching win over Boston.
