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Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Bellinger is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger suffered the injury during Saturday's game versus the Phillies and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. It's another significant blow to a Yankees offense that's already missing Aaron Judge (ribs) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf). Spencer Jones will get plenty of reps in the outfield while Bellinger is out, and Max Schuemann will see some action versus lefties.

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