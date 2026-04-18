Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 13-4 win over the Royals.

The 30-year-old slugger came into the contest with only one long ball in his first 19 games, but Bellinger broke out by taking lefty Noah Cameron deep in the third inning and touching up righty Mitch Spence in the sixth. Bellinger also extended his hitting streak to seven games, a stretch in which he's batting .357 (10-for-28) with a double, a steal, four runs and six RBI.