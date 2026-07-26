Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Lands on injured list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Yankees placed Bellinger on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

The veteran outfielder sustained the injury during Saturday's win over the Phillies and will be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. It's another huge blow to a Yankees outfield that has been without Aaron Judge (ribs) since late May. Bellinger will be eligible to be reinstated Aug. 4, though it remains to be seen if he'll be able to rejoin the Yankees at that point. Spencer Jones was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to round out New York's outfield.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!