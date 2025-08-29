Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

Bellinger is swinging a hot bat with a homer in consecutive games and five multi-hit efforts over his last six contests. He's 12-for-22 (.545) in that longer span. On the year, the outfielder is up to a .283/.336/.511 slash line with 26 homers, 81 RBI, 75 runs scored, 22 doubles, five triples and 11 stolen bases over 124 contests. He is on pace to exceed the 30-homer mark for the first time since his 47-homer season in 2019.