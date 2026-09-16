Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

The veteran outfielder did what he could to set the table for the rest of the Yankees' lineup out of the two-hole, but offense got tough to find after Aaron Judge (lower leg) left the game in the sixth inning. Bellinger has banged out multiple hits in five of his last seven games as he wraps up the regular season on a heater, and through 14 contests in September he's batting .390 (23-for-59) with three doubles, four homers, two steals, 12 RBI and 14 runs.