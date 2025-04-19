Bellinger isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Bellinger has gone just 2-for-20 across his last six games, and he'll now get a chance to regroup with a day off Saturday. Trent Grisham will take his place in center field and bat seventh.
