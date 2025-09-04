Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

Bellinger brought New York to within a run with his three-run blast in the ninth inning, but the team wasn't able to complete the comeback. The veteran outfielder is up to 27 homers on the campaign, his highest mark since he went deep 47 times during his MVP 2019 campaign while with the Dodgers. Bellinger's .837 OPS this season is also on pace for his second-highest mark since that MVP campaign.