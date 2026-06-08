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Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Swats long ball Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in a 6-1 victory against the Red Sox.

Bellinger broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot in the eighth inning. The Yankees went on to score five more times in the frame to turn a pitchers' duel into a runaway win. The long ball was Bellinger's first extra-base hit since May 26, but he's still been reaching base consistently, collecting three multi-hit performances over his past six contests. Overall, he's slashing .273/.373/.476 with nine homers, 41 RBI, 38 runs and seven stolen bases across 64 contests on the campaign.

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