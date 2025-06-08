Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and two stolen bases in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Bellinger got on base three times and made things happen when he reached, as he notched his first multi-steal performance of the campaign. The veteran outfielder is enjoying a strong start to June, reaching base in all six of his games so far and slashing .350/.435/.600 with a home run, three RBI, five runs and three thefts during that stretch. Bellinger had a slow start to the campaign but has since pushed his OPS up to .793, which is on pace for his second-highest mark since his MVP 2019 campaign with the Dodgers.