Poteet is a candidate to join the Yankees' Opening Day rotation with Gerrit Cole (elbow) expected to be sidelined for 1-to-2 months to begin the season, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Luke Weaver (neck) looks to be the top candidate to fill the fifth opening in the rotation in the wake of Cole's injury, provided Weaver can overcome the neck issue that caused him to be scratched from his most recent Grapefruit League start Tuesday. If Weaver isn't able to get fully stretched out for Opening Day, however, Poteet may be next in line to fill the rotation vacancy. Signed to a one-year, $750,000 deal in January, Poteet has impressed through his first three spring outings, striking out seven and walking one over 5.2 scoreless frames while holding opposing hitters to a .158 average. Beyond Weaver and Poteet, Will Warren, Cody Morris and Luis Gil are other candidates for the fifth rotation spot.