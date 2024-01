Poteet signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Poteet had Tommy John surgery in August of 2022, making it back before one late-season appearance with Triple-A Omaha in the Royals organization. The 29-year-old holds a career 4.45 ERA and 53:27 K:BB across 58.2 frames at the major-league level. Poteet has options remaining and seems likely to begin the 2024 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.