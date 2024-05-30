Poteet (finger) will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Poteet has been dealing with a blister and is currently on the minor-league injured list, but he'll be healthy and ready to go to start in place of Clarke Schmidt (lat). Poteet threw four innings in his last outing May 19 and has worked in a regular starting role with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre this season, so he should be able to handle a normal workload. The Yankees haven't formally announced their plans beyond Saturday, but Poteet should have the chance to stick in the rotation until Gerrit Cole (elbow) is back from the injured list.