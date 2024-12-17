The Yankees signed Brewer to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Brewer's 2024 season with the Cubs was cut short in early July after punching the dugout wall with his left hand and fracturing it as a result. The right-hander started throwing to batters in August and a rehab assignment in September, but was not activated before the season ended. The 32-year-old went unclaimed on waivers after the Cubs removed him from their active roster in November. After posting a 5.22 ERA in 2024, Brewer will look to rebound with the Yankees.