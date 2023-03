Brewer was sent to the Yankees on Thursday via an assignment clause, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

And he'll also be added to the 40-man roster in New York, per Topkin. Brewer inked a minor-league contract with the Rays over the winter and did not manage to claim a spot in their Opening Day bullpen despite yielding just one (unearned) run with 15 strikeouts across 9.1 innings in the Grapefruit League.