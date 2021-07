The Yankees have selected Bowman with the 122nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Bowman finished his collegiate career this past season at Louisville after playing in the junior-college ranks during the previous three campaigns. Bowman has solid plate discipline to go along with gap-to-gap power. The infielder's biggest question mark at this point is his arm strength, as he could ultimately be forced to move off shortstop and play second base.