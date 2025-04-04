Hummel signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hummel was designated for assignment by the Astros before the start of the season, but he elected to become a free agent after clearing waivers and will now get another opportunity with the Yankees. The 30-year-old has experience at catcher, first base and the corner outfield positions, giving him a better chance at being promoted to the Bronx at some point, though he carries just a .531 OPS across 235 career plate appearances in the majors.