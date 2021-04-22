Kluber (0-2) allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against Atlanta.

Kluber worked through four innings fairly smoothly, prior to running into trouble in his final frame when he allowed a leadoff single and proceeded to walk three of the next five batters he faced. He exited the game with the bases loaded, though Nick Nelson promptly walked a run in. Through four starts this season, Kluber has yet to complete five innings of work, with Wednesday's outing marking his longest of the campaign. Though Kluber has often been a slow starter, he appears to be a long way from returning to form and has posted a 6.6 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9 across 15 innings. He'll take the mound next Monday at Baltimore.