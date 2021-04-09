Kluber (0-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rays.

The Rays got to Kluber pretty early, bringing home two runs in the second inning. Despite the Yankees taking a 4-2 lead in the third, he then allowed four of the first five Rays on base before getting the hook. He would be charged with two more runs on Joey Wendle's double off Nick Nelson. The 6-foot-4 righty owns a 5.68 ERA and 8:5 K:BB through 6.1 innings this season. Kluber will face Toronto on the road Wednesday.