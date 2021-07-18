Kluber (shoulder) has advanced to throwing from 120 feet and could toss a bullpen session by the end of next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Kluber last pitched May 25, when he was removed from his start due to what was later diagnosed as a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. He was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL and isn't eligible to return until late July. Though he's unlikely to be ready when first eligible, Kluber's possible progression to mound work within a week signals a major step in his recovery. Prior to getting hurt, the veteran right-hander was enjoying a solid campaign, posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 across 10 starts.