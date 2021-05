Kluber was removed from Tuesday's start against the Blue Jays with tightness in his right shoulder.

The 35-year-old didn't appear to be in any obvious discomfort Tuesday but was pulled after three innings due to the shoulder issue. Kluber will undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity and specifics of the injury. The veteran right-hander was limited to one inning last season due to a muscle tear in his right shoulder, so there's some obvious concern regarding Tuesday's departure.