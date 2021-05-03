Kluber (2-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings to earn the win against the Tigers on Sunday.

Kluber had his best outing of the season Sunday and struck out a season-high 10 batters en route to the 100th win of his career. The right-hander got off to a lackluster start this year but has allowed just one run in 14.2 innings in his last two appearances. Kluber tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Nationals on Saturday.