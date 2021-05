Kluber was removed from Tuesday's start against the Blue Jays after three innings for undisclosed reasons, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts over three innings, and he didn't appear to be dealing with any obvious injury. Kluber threw 58 pitches before leaving the contest, and it's unclear if his next turn through the rotation will be affected by the situation.