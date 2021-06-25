Kluber (shoulder) has extended his throwing distance to 75 feet, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Kluber is still only playing catch, but he's made slight progress in his throwing program. He isn't eligible to return from the injured list until late July, but a better idea of his return timetable could be revealed once he's able to resume mound work.
