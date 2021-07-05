Kluber (shoulder) has been throwing from 90 feet for about a week, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Kluber had previously been throwing from 75 feet, so he is very slowly progressing through a program that projects to allow him to rejoin the Yankees sometime in mid- to late-August. He stated that he will advance to 120 feet "whenever they tell me to" and explained that he doesn't know of an exact return date. Per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Kluber is confident that he will be back at some point this season.